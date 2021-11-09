Dates: Sunday, December 5, & Monday, December 6, 2021
Times: 7:00–10:00 pm
Optional Callback: Tuesday, December 7 at 8pm
Location: Memorial Opera House Auditorium, 104 Indiana Ave, Valparaiso IN 46383
Directed by: Michael Glorioso
Show Synopsis: The story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Inspired by his twisted genius, the Tony® Award – winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the
course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!
Book by Dennis Kelly
Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin
Orchestrations and Additional Music Chris Nightingale
Based on the book Matilda by Roald Dahl
Rehearsal & Performance Information:
Rehearsals will run Monday through Thursday 7-10pm from December 13 until February 10. As needed, there may be Saturday rehearsals and set build days.
Performances are February 11-27, 2022 (Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm Sundays at 2:00pm).
Casting:
All races, genders, body types, or other identities are encouraged to audition and will be considered equally in casting. Those interested in auditioning should prepare 16-24 bars of music from a musical, and be ready for a dance call.
Please wear appropriate attire for dancing; No barefeet or socks will be permitted on stage. Those auditioning may be asked to sing or read from “Matilda–The Musical.”
Please visit memorialoperahouse.com for more information and to download an editable PDF Audition Form. Completed audition forms, along with any inquiries may be emailed in advance to Vicki Zimmerman, Production Manager at vzimmerman@memorialoperahouse.com