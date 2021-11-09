Dates: Sunday, December 5, & Monday, December 6, 2021

Times: 7:00–10:00 pm

Optional Callback: Tuesday, December 7 at 8pm

Location: Memorial Opera House Auditorium, 104 Indiana Ave, Valparaiso IN 46383

Directed by: Michael Glorioso

Show Synopsis: The story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Inspired by his twisted genius, the Tony® Award – winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the

course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!

Book by Dennis Kelly Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin Orchestrations and Additional Music Chris Nightingale Based on the book Matilda by Roald Dahl