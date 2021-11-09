A driver who was wearing body armor was arrested after a vehicle pursuit Monday on I-94.

A trooper was patrolling I-80/94 at around 2 a.m. Monday, when he attempted to stop a Chevrolet Equinox for speeding, 93 mph. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued east where officers were able to place stop sticks at multiple locations, resulting in the vehicle’s tires being deflated. The driver finally stopped at the 41.5 mile-marker in LaPorte County when the vehicle became completely disabled. The driver and passenger were taken into custody. During the arrest, a loaded .40 caliber handgun was found to be in the possession of the passenger. It was also determined that the driver of the vehicle was wearing body armor. Both subjects were transported to the Lake County Jail for processing.

The driver, 47-year-old Ronnie Hill, from Harvey, IL, is preliminary charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, wearing body armor while committing a felony, and reckless driving.

The passenger, 26-year-old Antwonne Strong, from Dolton, IL, is being held for possession of a handgun with no permit.