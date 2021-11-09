Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell has requested the Indiana State Police to investigate a crash a crash that occurred as the result of a vehicle pursuit in Michigan City.

Preliminary investigation shows that Monday afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Michigan City Police Department was dispatched to an auto theft in progress at the Victory Lane Car Wash on Franklin Street. An officer located the vehicle, a 1996 Oldsmobile Aurora as it was fleeing the scene and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit continued in the city and eventually went northbound on Hoyt St from Coolspring Ave. Police say the suspect disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of Hoyt St. and Earl Rd. striking a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, that had the right-of-way, at a high rate of speed. As a result of the impact, both drivers were transported from the scene for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet was later flown to South Bend for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile, remains hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.