Valparaiso City Utilities once again earned state and national recognition for operational excellence by industry leaders in water management. Valparaiso’s Utility has been recognized with a Peak Performance Award for continued operational excellence by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) and awarded distinctions for laboratory excellence, safety and groundwater protection by the Indiana Water Environment Association (IWEA).

Presented in Washington, D.C., the NACWA Peak Performance Award was Valparaiso’s second consecutive Gold Award, a recognition for having zero permit violations for the entire calendar year. The award was Valparaiso’s eleventh recognition from NACWA, the nation’s recognized leader on clean water issues, including water management, sustainability and ecosystem protection.