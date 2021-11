Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the Michigan City Festival of Lights Celebration will take place on Dec. 4 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Senior Center in Washington Park.

Also on Dec. 4 will be the Snowflake Parade at 4 p.m. on Franklin Street from 9th to 4th Street. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place following the parade at the Michigan City Public Library.

The city said more details are still to come.