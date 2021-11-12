Starting Nov. 13, Art Barn School of Art in Valpo will overflow with small items perfect for holiday giving. During their 3rd annual “Holiday Gift Gallery” visitors will find works of fine art and fine craft at price points designed for every budget. Purchases will support local artists as well as art educational programs in your community.

This curated exhibit features fine crafts including ceramics, woodworking, textile arts and jewelry, as well as small works including drawing, prints, paintings, mixed media, photography. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as well as Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Art Barn is closed Sunday and Monday.

The exhibition begins Nov. 13, and runs through Jan. 6, 2022. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. where visitors may meet the artists and enjoy light bites and refreshments.

Additionally an ornament workshop will be on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1-4 p.m. This is for ages 5+ and the cost is $50 a pair or $90 for a group of four.

Several stations will be set-up for hand-crafting ornaments using paint, garlands, yarn, buttons, beads, glitter and more. Guidance and assistance provided. Cookies, punch, hot cocoa, and music will keep spirits bright during the afternoon. Register at https://www.artbarnschool.org/children-s-classes .

Because of the changing nature of COVID-19, Art Barn School of Art provides the following guidance to protect employees, volunteers and guests. Use of face masks is required for all individuals inside the building or while participating in a program regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, they advise visitors and students to social distance. To see their day-to-day safety measures please visit https://www.artbarnschool.org/covid-19-update.