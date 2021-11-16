The 9th annual Downtown Cookie Walk in La Porte will take place on Saturday Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pay a visit to all participating businesses and receive a free holiday treat at each stop to put in your 2021 Cookie Tin. Cookie Tin sales will begin Monday, Nov. 22 and can be purchased at the Civic Auditorium for $10 (limit one per family). Tins are also available for purchase through Monday, Dec. 6 at Hot Spot Café, The Pink Sheep, Downtown Delights and A Whole World of Good. Tins will be available for pick-up on the day of the event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the new LEAP office (605 Michigan Ave.). Maps of participating businesses can also be picked up at this time.

Businesses interested in participating in this year’s Cookie Walk, should contact City of La Porte Events Director Brett Binversie at bbinversie@cityoflaportein.gov or call 219-362-2325. The deadline to be included is Sunday, Dec. 5.

The event is brought to you in part by the La Porte Small Business Coalition.