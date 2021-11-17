City of Michigan City Mayor Parry along with the Michigan City Board of Works and Safety, City Engineer Jeff Wright, and Captain Jeff Loniewski of the Michigan City Police Traffic Division decided to CLOSE the railroad crossing at Tilden Avenue for the safety of residents and vehicles.

At the November 15 meeting of the Board of Public Works & Safety, after lengthy discussion, the Board voted to close CSX crossing at Tilden Ave until CSX makes the necessary repairs. CSX has not committed to the repair of the tracks, despite several months of requests by the City. CSX has agreed to look at the situation on or about April 2022. The City anticipates this crossing being closed beginning November 21, 2022 until further notice. Proper detour signs will be placed to guide residents and visitors to use alternate routes.