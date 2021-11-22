We are super excited about the Holiday Art Fair at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum on Saturday, December 4! Starting at 10:00 and ending at 3:00, admission to the Museum will be free of charge. Here’s a sneak peek at some of our vendors!

Artists from the Land of the Lakes Art Alliance and Michigan City Art League will have a booth showcasing all of their artwork.

Mona Coalter Art will be here with her ceramics, both functional and decorative.

Jim Kaur is buzzing into the Museum with honey and beeswax candles.

Sandra Terry is bringing her unique art pieces which make great gifts for the person who has everything.

204 Candle Company offers the best of the best ingredients for the environment and ourselves in her soy candles and wax melts.

Last but certainly not least, Michele Pytel invites you to go with the flow of her fluid and abstract paintings.

These artists and more will be at the Museum waiting for you! From fused glass to chocolate, knitting to succulent gardens, and vintage bird feeders to Christmas ornaments, we look forward to seeing you all. This is also a great opportunity to see the holiday decorations at the Museum. If you have any questions, email us at info@laportecountyhistory.org or give us a call at 219.324.6767!