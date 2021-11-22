Dr. Carolyn Watson , fresh from her successful debut concert as the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra’s (LCSO) 10th Music Director, will be co-conducting the 27th Annual Holiday at the Pops with Associate Conductor, Chuck Steck . Steck, who served as Interim Music Director during the three-year search for a Music Director, has conducted the Holiday at the Pops concert for the past five years. This concert will serve as a “passing of the baton” between Steck and Watson.

The 27th annual Holiday at the Pops, which will take place on Saturday, December 11, 7:00 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte , will feature La Porte former mayor, Leigh Morris , in a narration of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” along with sopranos, Sarah Gartshore and Sarah Gorecki Konieczny and former Hoosier Star winner, Brandon Williams presenting classical and popular works such as “Sleigh Ride”, “O Holy Night”, “Do You Hear What I Hear”. The LCSO will be featured in several selections including an arrangement from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The evening will conclude with the traditional moving closing selection of “Silent Night” performed by the Orchestra and the audience.

As of this release, the tables on the floor are sold out. A number of balcony tickets are available. Tickets can be purchased by going to www.lcso.net and clicking on the “HOLIDAY AT THE POPS” page. Tickets are also available at Roxy Music and the Civic Auditorium in La Porte. Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for ages 12 and under. Masks are required upon entrance to the Civic and can be taken off once the patrons reach their seats.

For more information about the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra visit www.lcso.net .