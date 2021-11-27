SHIPSHEWANA is back here at the Porter County Expo Center Saturday and Sunday December 11th and 12th.
Gift, Food and Craft Show is a weekend of fun where you’ll find anything and everything under the sun!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about a day of shopping for the most unique trinkets and treasures under the sun? For the past two decades, Shipshewana On The Road Gift, Food and Craft Show has brought the most interesting, most innovative, most creative and just plain awesome products to our customers. You’ll find thousands of unique items that you may not find anywhere else! Come and join us! You’ll be glad you did