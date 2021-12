The La Porte County Family Dec. 19 is hosting “Cookies & Cocoa with Santa” in their life size gingerbread house.

The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot of their La Porte Branch. Children will have a chance to see Santa, enjoy some hot cocoa, cookies, and small gift.

Children can also turn their letters to Santa into the North Pole mailbox.