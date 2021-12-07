Mayor Tom Dermody and the Board of Public Works & Safety today announced the hiring of Craig Phillips as the new Director of Community Development & Planning for the City of La Porte.

A Michigan native, Phillips’ resume includes planning experience in cities such as Elkhart, Valparaiso and more recently, Michigan City. Dermody said with his more than 20 years of professional experience, he anticipates big things from Phillips in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to welcome Craig and his abundance of experience to our team,” Dermody said. “La Porte is on a roll and we are excited for what’s to come. In order to keep our momentum, we need someone equally as excited to take La Porte to the next level. I believe Craig is the right fit for the job, and I cannot wait to see what he brings to our team as we continue to make La Porte the place to be.”

Phillips has Bachelor of Science in Geography with a concentration in Economic Development and Urban Planning from Central Michigan University, as well as a master’s in Urban and Regional Planning from Michigan State University. He and his family reside in Pottawattamie Park.

Phillips will begin in his new role this week.