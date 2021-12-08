The Indiana Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that in response to some customer service cases, their maintenance forces are taking on the task of clearing vegetation and trash from behind the sound wall on I-80/94 in Lake County.

INDOT said that over the years, the area behind the wall that stretches for miles along the Borman Expressway, has become overgrown and a dumping ground for trash. INDOT said there’s standard debris such as papers, food containers, etc. but also larger items like mattresses, televisions and even a car in one spot.

The maintenance teams are making clearing the areas a priority this winter, but the effort could take years to fully complete. INDOT explained.