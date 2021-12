We are all so excited to announce that Walker Hayes will be performing at the 2022 LAPORTE COUNTY FAIR on Tuesday, July 12th!

Tickets on sale at https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?performance_id=2720576&method=restoreToken&fbclid=IwAR04dJMtBEgUV6DJUX1FyVrEu1oFgD6SDMd-bdybRgmqWdYDu847oaJQktA

More to be announced.