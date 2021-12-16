When it comes to enabling success and inclusion, sometimes the best ways to provide support comes down to the fundamentals. It’s even better when you can make someone else’s holiday merry and bright.

CLH, CPAs & Consultants, an accounting and business consulting firm with offices in Michigan City and Valparaiso, believes that a space to work and learn is also a space to launch opportunity. That’s why CLH was proud to provide Paladin, Inc. recently with an executive desk set, a staff workstation, and additional office equipment. Paladin, a Michigan City-based nonprofit, has a wide-ranging and vivid history serving children, seniors, and persons with disabilities in Northwest Indiana.

“Our hope is that these items will help create opportunity, no matter how big or small. A place to start can make all the difference in the world. Paladin provides such incredible services to meet practical needs, and our company is proud to support their mission every way we can,” said Robert W. Lange, III, CPA and Managing Partner of CLH.

CLH’s Gretchen Kalk-Castro, CPA, is actively engaged with Paladin, serving on the Board of Directors as Treasurer, and volunteering her time with the organization. Video of the moving day donation is available on CLH’s Facebook page.

To learn more about CLH, CPAs & Consultants’ business consulting, succession planning, accounting, tax, and related services, visit www.clh.cpa