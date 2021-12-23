Get ready for high school hoops like you’ve never seen before.
WIMS will be out live!
This January 6-8, La Porte’s very own Civic Auditorium will host the U.S. Marines NIBC La Porte Invitational – an eight-team, three-day high school basketball showcase.
The games, which will be broadcast live on ESPN’s various networks, will feature the five top-ranked teams in the nation, along with 22 of the 100 seniors as ranked by ESPN. With talent like this, you’re sure to be on the edge of your seat.
Don’t miss out – buy your tickets today at CivicTix.eventbrite.com.