The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the weekly COVID county advisory levels.

LaPorte, Porter, Starke, Jasper and Newton counties remain at the highest score of 3, red level. Lake County has moved up from a score of 2.5, orange level to a score of 3, red level.

St. Joseph County has moved down from a score of 3, red level to a score of 2.5 orange level.

In the past week positivity has risen in Lake and Newton counties and has lowered in LaPorte, Porter, Starke, Jasper and St. Joseph counties.