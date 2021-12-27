The Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City is looking to hire a seasonal zookeeper.

The position is 40 hours a week and is a 6-month position.

“Gain tons of hands-on animal experience working in an entry-level position here at the WPZoo.”

The Seasonal Zookeeper will help care for the barnyard animals, parrots, birds of prey, small mammals, invertebrates, waterfowl, and more. Training will also include diet prep and general facility/ exhibit upkeep.

An applicant must possess a high school diploma or GED; must be 18 years or older; must be able to work outdoors in all weather and stand for long periods of time; and must be able to lift 50lbs. Additionally, previous animal experience is required.

“Salary: $12 -$15

Start Date: ASAP

End Date: Mid July”

Applicants can contact jhuss@emichigancity.com for more information or visit the City Personnel Department to fill out an application.