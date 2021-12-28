Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) Monday announced that $35.2 million in state and federal grant funds are being awarded to 123 community partners and schools across the state as part of Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program.

The grants are awarded in addition to more than $122 million awarded over the summer to partnerships across the state to accelerate student learning.

These awards are funded through the second round of Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program, with $27.5 million allocated to partners across the state. This state funding is supplemented by an additional $7.7 million in state set-aside funding as part of Indiana’s federal COVID-19 relief funds. The Indiana Department of Education says the funding will serve students in 56 of Indiana’s 92 counties and will work to accelerate student learning in literacy, mathematics and college and career readiness.

Some local organizations being awarded are The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, which is being awarded $4,054,635.00, Neighbors’ Educational Opportunities (Portage) which is being awarded $77,805.00, and the New Prairie Education Foundation, which is being awarded $1,186,682.00.

A full list of grant recipients receiving the second round of funding is available here.