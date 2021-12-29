Yesterday (12/28) at 11:57 AM, deputies were summoned to US 20 and Wilhelm Road in reference to a head-on crash. Deputies Scott Lanoue and Jake Pisowicz arrived at the scene at 12:02 PM and determined one of the involved drivers was deceased. The initial crash investigation completed by Deputy Lanoue and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

A white 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, being driven by Chance M. VAN DYNE (22 YOA) of Omaha, Nebraska, was traveling eastbound on US 20. The passenger vehicle began to slide on the snow-covered roadway, left the eastbound lanes of US 20 and drove left of center.

A yellow 1996 Freightliner, being driven by Richard L. SNELL (54 YOA) of Portage, Indiana, was traveling westbound on US 20. SNELL observed the passenger vehicle sliding and he began to merge from the westbound US 20 passing lane to the driving lane to avoid a crash. The passenger vehicle collided with the trailer being pulled by SNELL’S tractor.

Following the initial impact, a blue 2015 Peterbilt, being driven by Jose L. FERNANDEZ (34 YOA) of Bartlett, Illinois, was also traveling westbound on US 20 in passing lane. FERNANDEZ observed the crash in front of him and the passenger vehicle spin into the passing lane. FERNANDEZ was unable to avoid a crash and struck the driver’s side of the passenger vehicle.

VAN DYNE was pronounced dead at the scene. SNELL and FERNANDEZ were uninjured.

Toxicology test results are pending.

Assisting: Captain Dallas Smythe, Deputy Bobby Greer, La Porte County EMS, La Porte County Coroner’s Office, Springfield and Center Township Volunteer Fire Departments, Indiana Department of Transportation and Quick’s Towing