Bring friends and family out for an afternoon of fun while supporting a great cause! Laporte County Family YMCA is hosting their first ever BOWL-A-RAMA to kick off the 2022 Annual Campaign! Teams of 4 can play unlimited games of bowling for 2 hours, shoes included! There will also be a 50/50 raffle, 10 silent auction baskets, as well as more fun games and prizes! All proceeds from this event support the Scholarship Fund, which goes directly to members in need in our community!

WIMS will be out live.