The FDA has issued an extension of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) allowing the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 5 years of age and older. The La Porte County Health Department is offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine at our COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic located at 1007 Lincolnway, La Porte, IN. No appointment is necessary.

Pfizer Boosters have been approved for Hoosiers 12-15 years old who have received their second dose of vaccine at least five months ago.

La Porte County is again designated as RED this week.

Total positive cases for La Porte County: 21,634 public cases

Total La Porte County COVID Deaths: 299(14 reported this week)

BOOSTER SHOT:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded its Emergency Use Authorization to include Pfizer and Moderna boosters, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued recommendations. The single booster dose can be administered at least six months after completion of the second dose and applies only to fully vaccinated individuals who previously received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and who are at least 16 years of age.

Pfizer Boosters have been approved for Hoosiers 12-15 years old who have received their second dose of vaccine at least five months ago. La Porte County Health Department Vaccine clinic is located at 1007 Lincolnway in La Porte at the old LaPorte Hospital Lobby. Starting the week of 9/20/21, clinic hours will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8am-6pm and Saturday 8am-3pm. No appointment required. If you would like to schedule an appointment you can do so at www.ourshot.in.gov, call 211, or call 219-326-6808 ext 7101.

To locate additional vaccine clinics, visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

Visit www.ourshotlpc.com for even more information, videos, and locations for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.