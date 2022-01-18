A fatal crash occurred Monday night in Portage according to Portage Police.

At 12:47 a.m. Tuesday, the police announced that all lanes of US Highway 20 east of Center Street and west of Samuelson Road are closed until further notice.

At around 11:33 p.m. officers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover in the area of Jensen Drive. Upon arrival the driver, who was the only occupant, was found to have sustained fatal injuries. The Portage Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is on scene conducting the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122.

