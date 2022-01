Echoes Of Pompeii, a 10-piece orchestra/band that gives fans the true sound of a Pink Floyd concert will perform at the La Porte Civic Auditorium this Friday at 8 p.m.

VIP Tables (8 Seats) are $500. Reserved seating tables (8 Seats) are $300, general admission is $25, and $20.

Tickets available at civictix.eventbrite.com .

The event is described as “a state of the art visual, and sound show with lasers, videos, and images of the iconic band.”