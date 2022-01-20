The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its 2022 inaugural awards.

The Chamber of Commerce has a tradition of celebrating members during its Annual Member Dinner. In addition to the recognition of milestone members and legacy businesses, this year the Chamber will be announcing winners in several award categories including Community Impact, Small Business, Large Business, Young Professional, and Ambassador. These five award categories will recognize individual people and businesses who have made a difference in our business community during the year of 2021.

Nominations will be qualified by the Chamber Awards Committee. Finalists in each category will be notified and invited to the Chamber’s Annual Membership Dinner on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Category Award winners will be announced during the dinner program.

The nominee must be a member of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and have a location or are actively doing business in the Michigan City area. An official nomination form provided by the Chamber should be used for submissions. Nominations may be submitted by colleagues, students, community members, or anyone with knowledge of a deserving individual or program. Nominations will be accepted through February 7, 2022. All deadlines are firm, and nominations will not be accepted after the deadline. Nominations will be kept confidential until a winner is selected by the Chamber Awards Committee.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221.