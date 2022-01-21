The Lake County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday the passing of Lieutenant Bryan Kersey after a long illness.

The LCSD released the following statement on its Facebook page:

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that today, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department lost Lieutenant Bryan Kersey after a long illness.

As a career police officer, he dedicated his entire life to protect and serve others as a member of the United States Army. He served with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department for 18 years, where he’s remembered as a gentle giant; available to help his colleagues or a “brother biker’ at any time without hesitation. He served with the Schererville Police Department for 6 years.

Lt. Kersey was an outstanding police officer who represented the Lake County Sheriff’s Police Department with pride and distinction. He was a skilled traffic reconstructionist, and also earned nearly a dozen commendations for his exemplary performance with various cases from auto theft to the apprehension of fleeing suspects.

Lt. Kersey was a loving husband of 33 years and father of two, from Winfield, Indiana. He was 56 years old.

Please keep the Kersey family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.

-Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.”