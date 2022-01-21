The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is currently selling bracelets to support Officer Vanderpool and his family through his fight with leukemia. The bracelets read “Vanderpool 143” on one side and “Strength in Numbers” on the other.

They are for sale for a minimum donation of $1 each and all funds go directly to Ofc. Vanderpool. They can be purchased Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 AM to 4 PM at the Sheriff’s Office. See the Porter County Sheriff’s Office Records Department if you’d like one.