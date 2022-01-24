Verdi and Tchaikovsky
March 13, 2022 at 3 p.m. Chicago Time at Holdcraft Performing Arts Center
The LCSO returns to the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center for an afternoon of Verdi and Tchaikovsky. From the rousing opening of Verdi’s Overture to the sounds of the cello soloist in Tchaikovsky’s Variations and ending with his Symphony # 5, the LCSO will fill your senses with their musicianship.
Verdi: Overture to “La Forza del Destino”
Tchaikovsky: Rococo Variations, Op. 33
Tchaikovsky: Symphony # 5, Op. 64
Tickets
LCSO.net | 219.362.9020
Also available at Roxy Music and at the door day of the event.
$22 Adult | $20 Senior
Students FREE with ID
HOOSIER STAR
Finalists will perform on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium.
For questions please call the LCSO office at (219) 362-9020 or email Hoosier STAR Chair Cherri Blair-Drayton at HoosierSTAR2018@gmail.com’
Go to lcso.net for full details on events.