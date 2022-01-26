With frigid temperatures expected for Wednesday and Thursday, Mayor of La Porte Tom Dermody said the City of La Porte will be opening warming centers for those in need.

The following locations will be open to the public as warming centers for this Wednesday, Jan. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 27:

Location Address Times La Porte City Hall 801 Michigan Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. *La Porte Fire Station #3 710 Daytona St. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Pax Center 605 Washington St. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Center Township Office 1700 Lincolnway Pl. Wednesday only, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Salvation Army 3240 Monroe St. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*The fire station will be evacuated in the event of a fire call.

Dermody said anyone in need of help after hours may contact the City of La Porte Police Department non-emergency line at 219-362-6205.