Great Lakes Grand Prix, First weekend in August. Aug 4-7, 2022

Washington Park. Michigan City, Indiana

Team WIMS and WHFB will be live all week. Don’t miss out!

The award-winning Great Lakes Grand Prix features many of the world’s fastest and most powerful offshore power boats and AquaX jet ski racing. Throughout this exciting free 4-day event, you can walk through the park and chat with racers, team members and boat owners while getting up close and personal with these mammoth watercrafts which will also appear in the boat parade, block party and Taste of Michigan City. All weekend long, enjoy live entertainment, family fun, food, drinks and Racing!