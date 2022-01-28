Northern Lights, Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM. This time of year is when the Arora Borealis or Northern Lights are most visible to the human eye. Since they are such an amazing natural sight to behold we celebrate them!

Doors open at 1:30 PM and we start painting as close to 2 PM as possible so come early and get your seats!

We provide everything you need: canvas, paint, apron easels, baby wipes, Bryn’s easy to follow instructions, even the coffee, to create this lasting memory!!

$35 per painter registration is required.

3 Hr. Session Includes:

-Coffee/Pop/Water

-One canvases

-Paint, brushes, aprons and all supplies!

Call 219-325-8080, online at hotspotcafe.net , or stop by the HotSpot Cafe 602 Lincolnway to pay for your reservations

All classes are non-refundable