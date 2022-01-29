Indiana Dunes National Park along with the Ogden Dunes police department are telling the public to stay on the beach and keep off the shelf ice.

The National Park said via their Facebook page that “as winter temperatures continually drop, shelf ice increasingly accumulates along the shoreline, and despite its unusual beauty, visitors need to be aware of its dangers. Especially because, for some, it’s hard to tell where the beach ends and the shelf ice begins.”

The City of New Buffalo also recently told residents on social media to stay off of shelf ice.