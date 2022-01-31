The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana and Chicago have issued Winter Storm Warnings for the area.

For the counties of La Porte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Lagrange, Steuben, Noble, Starke, Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton, Kosciusko, Berrien, Cass, Branch, Hillsdale

Update: 1134 PM EST Mon Jan 31 2022

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT

CST/ WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow and dangerous travel expected. Total snow

accumulations in excess of 10 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

* WHEN…From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Wednesday to 7 PM EST /6

PM CST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become very difficult to impossible.

Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions will affect Wednesday and Thursday

commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain will change to snow from northwest

to southeast early Wednesday morning. This will be a long

duration snow event, with periods of moderate to heavy snow

and reduced visibilities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the counties of Porter, Lake, Kankakee, Livingston

Update: 928 PM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CST /11 PM

EST/ TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions expected.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible through

Wednesday. An additional 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible

from Wednesday night through Thursday.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and east-central

Illinois.

* WHEN…From 10 PM CST /11 PM EST/ Tuesday to 6 PM CST /7 PM

EST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will impact both the morning and evening

commutes on Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow is expected Tuesday night

through Wednesday, with the potential for another round of heavy

snow late Wednesday night through Thursday. A break in the

heaviest snow rates may occur Wednesday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

