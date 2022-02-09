The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) is holding auditions for the 17th Annual Hoosier Star competition. Hoosier Star is open to amateur singers of all musical styles and ages. Competitors can compete individually or as a duet. Auditions times will be held at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G Street, La Porte, Saturday, March 19, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (CDT) and Sunday, March 20, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (CDT).

1st and 2nd place in the Youth & Adult Division will receive $1,000 and $500 respectively.

Audition forms can be found at www.lcso.net/events/hoosier-star/ . Contestants are encouraged to pre-register for a guaranteed time slot. The registration fee for the audition is $20 per person or duet. If a competitor would like to audition as a soloist and a duet, the competitor must submit two separate audition forms, including separate fees. Audition applications must be received by March 15 in order to be eligible and to receive a guaranteed time slot. Walk-in auditions will be available at the end of each day.