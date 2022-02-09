Libido Funk Circus
Dance the winter blues away with the great sound and energy of Libido Funk Circus, the top dance band in the Chicago Area!
With their signature show “bits,” charismatic personalities and the ability to switch styles and genres at the drop of a dime…. you can rest assured that LFC can entertain any audience!
February 18th at 7pm
Marrakesh Express
Capture the spirit and energy of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Most original tribute band that are fun and energetic!!
SATURDAY, MARCH 12, 2022 AT 7 PM – 10:30 PM
Allman Brothers Tribute Midnight Rider Debut
Midnight Rider is a tribute to the remarkable talent and innovative abilities of the Allman Brothers Band. It is not about gimmicks and costumes; it is about the music. Music that has inspired generations of fans through its boldness and creativity.
The music is presented the way the Allman Brothers would have wanted it done. Soaring Double Guitars, Thundering Percussion Section, and the Soulful Vocals.
Friday, April 1st, 8:00 CST
GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW!