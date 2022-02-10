He granted medical clemency to three offenders who are bed ridden and diagnosed with terminal health conditions. The three men will be released to the supervision of the Parole Board and will serve the remainder of their lives at a skilled nursing home under the state’s care. In all three cases the offenders require 24-hour a day care as they are unable to care for themselves.

These men are no longer a threat to society, and it’s been determined they are better cared for at a skilled nursing home. The Indiana Parole Board unanimously recommended a medical clemency for all three men.