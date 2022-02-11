The South Shore Line announces that it will again offer a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” promotion, applicable for March monthly tickets. All monthly tickets purchased for the month of March 2022 will remain valid throughout April 2022.

Passengers purchasing a paper March monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through April, and passengers purchasing a digital March monthly ticket via the mobile app will see an April ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to April 1.

For passengers who receive tickets through an employer benefit program such as Wage Works or Commuter Benefit Solutions, these passengers should not order their April tickets if they receive a March monthly ticket. If additional assistance or further clarification is needed, please contact SSL through the online contact form at https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/contact.

A mask requirement in effect through March 18. “Per federal orders, the SSL continues to require masks in all SSL stations and onboard trains throughout Indiana and Illinois. This order is in effect regardless of vaccination status. Passengers who do not comply with the mask mandate will be subject to removal from trains. Certain passengers are exempt from the mask mandate, including passengers with medical/health issues and children under the age of 2.”