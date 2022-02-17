The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an afternoon speed networking event on Wednesday, February 23, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The event will be held at Chesterton Art Center located at 115 S. 4th St. in Chesterton. There is no cost to attend, and Chamber members are encouraged to bring guests. This will be a 21+ over event with free wine samples as you browse the beautiful gallery and featured exhibit. This networking event will give the business community an opportunity to enjoy the Chesterton Art Center while sharing their upcoming business initiatives.

This speed networking event will offer Chamber members and their guests the opportunity to introduce themselves and their businesses to other event attendees in timed, one-on-one conversations. In each pairing, members will discover ways in which they can grow their own (and others’) organizations through previously untapped avenues.

For more information about the upcoming Speed Networking event on Wednesday, February 23, please call the Chamber at 219.926.5513, or email info@dunelandchamber.org.