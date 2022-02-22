College-bound students and their families can receive help applying for financial aid on Feb. 27 at Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Hammond and Westville campuses during free College Goal Sunday programs.

PNW’s Hammond campus program will be hosted in the library, located on the second floor of the Student Union and Library Building, 2233 173rd St., in Hammond. The Westville campus program will be in Room 219 of the Technology Building, 1401 S. U.S. 421, in Westville. The program runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST at both locations.

The deadline for FAFSA submission to be eligible for Indiana financial aid is April 15, 2022.

Students age 23 or younger should attend College Goal Sunday with a parent(s) or guardian(s). Parents and guardians should bring completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2020 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information.

Students age 24 and older may attend alone and bring their completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2020 income and benefits information.

Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before coming to the event.

Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed. All sites offer FAFSA online capabilities and many have Spanish interpreters.

Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will be entered in a drawing to win one of five College Goal Sunday $1,000 scholarships. Winners will be notified in spring and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

Financial aid information can be obtained at Purdue Northwest by visiting the university’s financial aid website at www.pnw.edu/finaid; e-mailing the Office of Financial Aid at finaid@pnw.edu; or phoning the office at 219-989-2301 (Hammond) or at 219-785-5460 (Westville).

For more information and a complete list of sites, individuals may visit the College Goal Sunday website at http://www.collegegoalsunday.org/.

College Goal Sunday is a charitable collaboration involving the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association, in cooperation with the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. College Goal Sunday is co-funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. and INvestEd.