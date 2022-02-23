Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is hosting a free spring preview event for high school students interested in attending college, and their families, at its Westville campus.

“Preview PNW” gives prospective students important information on undergraduate offerings at PNW and the admissions process. Interested students should register by visiting pnw.edu/preview-pnw. The session begins at 5 p.m. CST March 3 at the Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville. Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m.

Students and their families can also find additional resources on financial aid, scholarships, and student support by attending the event. Two bilingual admissions staff members will be available.

“Preview PNW is an ideal opportunity for prospective students and their families to get a good look at Purdue University Northwest and really envision their future as a member of the Pride,” says Stephan Piggee II, associate director of Undergraduate Admissions. “By attending Preview PNW, students gain insightful knowledge of the rich education and resources PNW offers and how we can help them achieve their educational goals. I am a huge believer in finding your fit — making sure college fits you academically, socially, and financially. The event will place students face-to-face with faculty, staff and current students to ask questions to determine if PNW is the correct fit for them.”

Application fees are waived for students who complete an application at any “Preview PNW” event.