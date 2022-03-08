7th Annual Corkscrew & Brew
Wine & Beer tasting event with live music & food.
June 18th from noon-4pm at Thomas Centennial Park In Downtown Chesterton
visit indianaontap.com to purchase tickets
Chestertons European Market
over 80 Vendors with live music.
Every Saturday from May-October 8am-2pm at Thomas Centennial Park, Downtown Chesterton
Annual Golf Outing “Driving for Duneland”
Monday May 23rd at Sandcreek Country Club
Candidate Forum
Thursday, March 31st from 9-10:30am at Porter County Expo Center
For more information call 219-926-5513 or visit Dunelandchamber.org