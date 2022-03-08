The South Shore Line has announced that in order to accommodate a scheduled rail delivery in relation to the Double Track NWI project, the South Shore Line will bus midday passengers between Carroll Avenue and Gary/Chicago Airport (Clark Road) stations, now through Thursday, March 10. The Gary busing is in addition to ongoing busing between Carroll Avenue and Dune Park stations.

The following trains will be bused between Carroll Avenue and Gary/Chicago Airport (Clark Road) now through March 10:

Weekday WB Trains 14, 116, 18, 118, 20

Weekday EB Trains 7, 107, 9, 109, 11, 111

Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match the published train schedule between Carroll Avenue and Gary/Chicago Airport. Westbound passengers should be prepared to board buses in front of Carroll Avenue. Station and re-board westbound South Shore trains at Gary. Eastbound passengers will detrain at Gary to board buses, and board their scheduled eastbound trains again at Carroll Avenue.