A man who was wanted in 3 states was arrested following a vehicle pursuit early Tuesday, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s office.

Police say that shortly after 2 a.m., a deputy encountered a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Speedway, located at 5905 North US 35. A traffic stop near the fuel pump islands was attempted by the deputy, however, the vehicle exited the parking lot of the business and began to travel northbound on US 35.

The vehicle turned and began to travel east on US 20. The deputy learned the vehicle, a 2002 Mercury, had previously been reported stolen to authorities in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

The pursuit eventually moved to southbound SR 39, then northbound on US 35 and then east again on US 20. The pursuit continued through the “Dog Bone” Interchange, onto SR 2 and into St. Joseph County. The vehicle struck a set of tire deflation devices in the area of Western Avenue and Mayflower Road, deployed by South Bend police. The pursuit continued along Western Avenue until the vehicle stopped near the intersection of South Walnut Street. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, SBPD officers took the driver into custody in the 400 block of Harris Street.

The driver was identified as 30 year old Andrew J. Waltz, of Osceola, Indiana. Waltz was arrested for resisting law enforcement, possession of stolen property, driving while suspended, prior, and reckless driving.

Additional information was received and revealed that Waltz is a wanted person by authorities in Elkhart County (Indiana), Michigan and Tennessee.