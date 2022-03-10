A person who was trapped in a grain bin was rescued Wednesday afternoon in southern Porter County, according to Indiana DNR Law Enforcement.

District 10’s Sergeant Wendorf, Corporal Shurr, and Officer Brock grabbed shovels and joined rescuers from the seven fire departments in the grain bin rescue.

Police say that the person who was trapped was safely removed from the grain bin after a “very technical rescue.”

The Kouts Fire Department, Morgan Township Fire Department, LaCrosse Fire Department, Crown Point Fire Department, Hobart Fire Department, Lowell Fire Department, and Merrillville Fire Department all helped in the effort.