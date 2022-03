Bridge work in the Michigan City area will begin on I-94 between Exit 34 and Exit 40 (U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35) on or after Monday, March 14.

The right lane and shoulder in both the eastbound and westbound directions will be closed between W 400 N and Bleck Road. Two 11-foot lanes with two-foot shoulders will remain open in both directions.

These lane closures are for phase one of a bridge replacement project just east of Johnson Road and will be in place through late June.