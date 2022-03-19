Mayor Duane Parry announced the return of the Michigan City Easter Egg Hunt, to be held on Saturday, April, 2022 in Fedder’s Alley at Washington Park.

Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell siad, “This is truly a City-wide event and collaborative effort between community business businesses, Police, Fire, Park & Recreations, Emergency Management, Special Events and numerous volunteers,” said. “Each of these entities pulled together and sacrificed to make this event happen because we recognize how important this community is to our City”

The Easter Egg Hunt will take place in Fedder’s Alley, and children will be divided into various age groups. A dedicated ADA area will be loathed near the entrance to the event.

Age groups are:

0-3 (one parent per child will be allowed to accompany child during hunt)

4-6

7-10

11-12

Children do not need to bring a bag or basket, as the city will provide each child with a bag to collect plastic eggs to be recycled. With the event being held in Fedder’s Alley, no vehicles will be allowed past the Senior Center parking lot. Parking will be in the main Washington Park parking lot (Lot 1) and the Senior Center parking lot.

Fedder’s alley gates open at 11 a.m.

Activities are from 11 a.m.-noon

The egg hunt will be at noon.

Local businesses wishing to participate in the event can contact Terry Greetham, Director Special Events, at tgeetham@emichigancity.com.