Back by popular demand, the City of La Porte’s Friday Night Live event series returns for its second season starting this May.

Kicking it off will be the crowd-favorite Taco Fest on Friday, May 6 from 6-10 p.m. at La Stitch, the newly created event space at the corner of Lincolnway and Monroe. Previously held in October, Events Director Brett Binversie said the event was moved up to align with Cinco de Mayo and to help set the tone for the rest of the season.

“We’ve got an exciting summer of events planned for our residents and we want to kick it off with a bang,” Binversie said. “Taco Fest was a favorite for so many last year, and we are excited to be bringing it back a little earlier this season to set the stage for the rest of the summer.”

The festival, made possible by Arnett Construction & Roofing, will feature local food and beer vendors, a pop-up artisan market and live music. Food vendors will also compete for the title of “Best Taco.” More details will be announced soon on city’s event calendar.

Artisan and food vendors interested in participating can learn more and apply at livinthelakelife.org. Applications are due by April 22.