The City of La Porte is inviting kids to join Heather Boklund and her staff this summer on the newly renovated tennis courts at Kesling Park.

The tennis program offers the latest techniques and instruction methods by quality instructors with years of teaching experience. The city says that thousands of children in the community have learned to play tennis in the program.

To register or for more information, visit www.laporteparkandrec.com, call 219-326-9600 or stop by the Park Office (250 Pine Lake Avenue) from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.

For more information, e-mail Recreation Director Pam Carroll at pcarroll@cityoflaportein.gov.