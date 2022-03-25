The Porter County Health Department is sharing the information that the Centers for Disease Control has developed a new COVID Quarantine and Isolation Calculator that will help you determine whether you should stay home if you are exposed or test positive.

The Porter County Health Department says “The Quarantine and Isolation calculator is NOT for anyone with moderate or severe COVID-19 or people with a weakened immune system or the immunocompromised.”

The Porter County Health Department says “You should consult with a medical provider who is knowledgeable about their medical situation and about COVID-19.”

